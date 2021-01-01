Delta schools to resume January 11

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has announced a resumption date for second term for all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

According to a statement by the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mr Patrick Ukah, on Wednesday in Asaba, boarders are to return on Sunday, January 10, 2021 and classes will start on Monday, January 11, 2021.

While urging parents and guardians to strictly adhere to the dates by preparing the pupils and students for the resumption, the statement said resumption tests will take place on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Ukah reminded pupils and students that the resumption test will be part of their continuous assessment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...