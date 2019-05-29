Delta: Red Cross lays foundation for orphanage, accident victims

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Red Cross Society, Delta State branch on Monday laid foundation for orphanage and accident victims.

Adolphus Anuagasi, the state chairman in his remarks, said the building is the Red Cross contribution to humanity, adding that the building, a two storey, will house an orphanage and first aid- trauma accident victims.

According to him, “ the building will continue to serve in many purposes, including health challenges, especially Children, and it’s our prayers that we will continue to hold firm to our humanitarian torches, and ensure that it burns the highest as we continue in our unending endeavour to offer humanitarian aid to the rest of humanity whenever it may be needed”

Anuagasi explained that the branch had hosted humanitarian programmes such as Community Based Health and First Aid ( CBHFA) , Water Sanitation and Health Programme ( WASH) in several local government areas that were affected by the flood disaster in 2018 among other humanitarian gestures to help victims reclaim their lives again.

Expressing elation, the National President of the society, Chief Bolaji Anani, represented by the South South zonal Chairman, Prince John Egbe,commended the branch for such Noble venture, and urged members to always live by the tenets of Red Cross.