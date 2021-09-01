Delta Political Vanguard, great pillar of support – Okowa

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Tuesday described a political pressure group in the state, Delta Political Vanguard, (DPV) as a great pillar of support for his administration.

Okowa disclosed this when the leaders and members of the group paid him a condolence visit on the celebration of life of his father, Late Chief Arthur Okowa at Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor thanked them for their strong support for the emergence of his administration in 2015.

He said the group was dear to his heart because of their invaluable support and contributions to his administration’s Stronger Delta vision and urged them to remain steadfast as God would fulfill the group’s vision and mission.

“I must thank the leaders and members of the Delta Political Vanguard DPV for their solidarity and show of love to me and my family on the passing and celebration of life of our beloved father.

“I am excited with the number of people who have come here today despite waiting for over five hours.

“I am very confident of your friendship and organisation and I must thank you for coming to pay this condolence visit to us.

“I had said I would not celebrate another day outside the one day we had planned for ,but because of the tenacity of your leader, I had no choice than to oblige him.

“I appreciate all of you and I can see the show of love. Because you have honoured my family and my late father, it is my prayer that God will honour you all individually and collectively,” he prayed

He urged the leaders and members of the DPV to remain united and focused, adding that God will bless the purpose of their gathering.

State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Kingsley Esiso thanked members of the DPV for their solidarity and support for the party.

He stated that Okowa remains the undisputed leader of the party in the state and pledged the support of the party to his leadership guidance and direction.