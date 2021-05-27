Delta Police arrest robbery suspects, foil kidnap attempt

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of robbery suspects, saying that it foiled kidnap attempt while it recovered arms and pump action from the Suspects that were arrested at various locations in the State.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Edafe Bright,a copy made available to our correspondent said”

.Sequel to Intelligence gathering over a period of time that suspected kidnappers do come through the river water ways with speed boat,

kidnap victims and go back through the river. The Commissioner of Police Delta state, CP ARI Muhammed Ali directed that proactive easures be put in place to put an end to the nefarious activities of the Suspects”

According to the statement “On the 23/5/2021 , when the

suspected kidnappers came with a speed boat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims.

Officers and men of Oghara Division in conjunction with local vigilante who had already put proactive measures in place were on ground strategically positioned. The Police Operatives resisted fervently, engaged them in a gun duel. The suspected kidnappers who could not withstand the fire power of the police jump into the river and escaped with possible bullet injuries, one pump action gun with live cartridge was recovered. Serious effort to arrest and bring the fleeing suspects to book is ongoing”

Also, the statement explained that On 22/5/2021 Men of ‘B’ Division warri patrol team in conjuction with vigilante while on Aberdeen systematic patrol around Ogboro Street Warri, sighted three boys with a Baco bag. The boys on sighting the police ran in different directions, the police men highlighted and gave them a hot chase. One Ufuoma Ekpete ‘m’ 21yrs was arrested, when search was conducted on him, a locally made barrel gun and one live cartridge was recovered, adding that the suspect Ufuoma Ekpete led the police to arrest one Godday Ayamah ‘m’ who allegedly gave the suspect the said gun.

He also led the police to their hideout, a dilapidated building along Arubaye Street where the other two suspects one Ebimo Richard ‘m’ and Emeka Okoye ‘m’ who earlier escaped, were arrested. Exhibit recovered includes one cutlass, one locally made barrel gun. Suspects confessed to be members of Senior and Junior Eye cult groups. Investigation is ongoing, adding that based on intelligence gathering and information received from good spirited individuals in Sapele, some notorious hideout for criminals were identified. Intelligence also revealed that most of the cult killings in the past in Sapele were traceable to these notorious and dreadful cartel known for hosting of cult meetings, sales of cannabis, cocaine and other variety of drugs.