Delta NUJ to partner Miss Nigeria on girl-child discrimination

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said that it would lend its voice against the discrimination of the girl-child in the state and beyond.

The newly reelected Chairman of the council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, gave the assurance when he received in audience the 43rd and reigning Miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, at the temporary Press Centre of the union in Asaba, the state capital.

Comrade Ikeogwu who was represented at the occasion by the Vice Chairman of the council, Comrade Salvation Ogono, decried the unnecessary discriminations against the girl-child, particularly in the area of formal education, stressing that given equal opportunities, the girl-child might do better than her male counterparts in any field of human endeavours.

While urging journalists in the state and beyond to support the Miss Nigeria advocacy against discrimination of the girl-child in the country through informed publications to educate the general public, Comrade Ikeogwu enjoined government at all levels to enact laws prohibiting discriminations against the girl-child in the country.

Earlier in an address the beauty queen stated that she was in the council to seek the partnership of journalists in the state, considering their vital roles in advancing the course of humanity in the society, noting that Delta State was home to many prominent women of international repute.

She said that there was the urgent need to encourage the girl-child education to foster a better society, noting however that Delta State government was at the forefront of the fight against discriminatory treatments of the girl-child in the country.

