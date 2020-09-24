Delta govt to spend N488.4m on completion of DELSU faculty of Arts complex

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved a whopping sum of N488.4million for the completion of Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, faculty of Arts complex, saying that the state government was committed to ensure the university ranks among equals.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who briefed Journalists on Wednesday on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting (EXCO) in Asaba, explained that though the present economic growth portends dangers, Governor Okowa will continue to attend to the needful and provision of infrastructure towards the development of the state.

“We are currently facing difficulties in the economic growth because there are no improvements at all with the way things are going on in Nigeria today, but this will not stop our amiable Governor Okowa for not providing the needful for the people”.

