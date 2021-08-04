Delta Govt to bolster synergy with FRSC on safety motoring in Delta

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Government has renewed its commitment to continue to partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for a seamless motor vehicle administration and safety process in the state.

Speaking in Warri while playing host to the Delta State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Patrick Okoyeocha, the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Internal Revenue Service, Sir Monday Onyeme described the existing relationship as a strategic partnership.

This, Onyeme said was geared towards ensuring that the registration and management of motor vehicles in the state was done with minimal hitches for the safety of all road users.

He also noted that the Internal Revenue Service was committed to the expansion of the revenue base of the state to support the infrastructural and other developmental projects of the state government.

Earlier in his remarks, the FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Patrick Okoyeocha, commended the revenue service chairman, noting that the steady increase in the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state was a clear testimony of Sir Onyeme’s tireless efforts.

Okoyeocha, took particular note of the work of the revenue task force on road taxes which according to him, “were ensuring that vehicle owners possessed the appropriate documentation”.

The FRSC boss also revealed that the Corps had commenced a Computer based test, CBT, for applicants for drivers licenses, adding that applicants would henceforth be required to pass the test before they were issued licenses.

Okoyeocha stated that the policy became necessary to enhance the integrity of the drivers licence system, noting that some driving school had begun to cut corners by issuing certificates by proxy without having tested the applicants.