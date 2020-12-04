Delta Govt restates commitment to control HIV/AIDS

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Government said it has upgraded several health facilities offering HIV/AIDS services and enhance the capacity of health personnel as part of efforts to reposition the state response to the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

The State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Wednesday in Asaba, during a state-wide broadcast as part of activities to commemorate the 2020 World AIDS Day.

Dr Mordi Ononye, State Commissioner for Health who read the address on behalf of the governor, said the theme for the event is ‘Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility’ with an adopted theme by Nigeria, ‘United to end AIDS in the midst of COVID-19, get tested’.

According to the governor, “We are not forgetting the HIV pandemic in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 as people living with HIV not on treatment or virally suppressed may be at a greater risk”.

He explained that the state had made progress in capturing those living with the virus and enrolled them into treatment and that as at January this year, only 34% of Deltans living with the HIV were on treatment but had risen to 75% in November.

“This shows that there is a decline in incidence and an increase in the number of those on treatment. Therefore, there is still a gap of enrolling the remaining 25% yet to be on treatment. We must find them. No one is safe until all is safe” he further stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...