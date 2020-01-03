Delta govt reaffirms determination to resolve oil coys, host communities feud

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Government on Thursday reaffirmed her stance with a view to resolving all crisis involving oil exploration, and its host communities for the benefit peaceful coexistence in the state

Chief Edwin Uzor, Special Adviser to the state governor,Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Conflicts Resolution who spoke to journalists in Asaba, however, called on the people, especially host oil communities including the oil exploration to allow peaceful coexistence and holistic implementation of the Global Memorandum of Understanding ( GMoU) entered into with the oil bearing communities to reduce the tension and violence that feature intermittently in the areas.

Uzor said that most conflicts recorded in the recent times, particularly in oil bearing areas were being caused by oil firms trying to split the leadership of various communities into two through divide and rule method, saying that the state government will in 2020 not allow such in the state.

According to him,” A good number of conflicts in oil bearing areas were being caused by oil firms trying to split the leadership of various communities into two through divide and rule method, we are however pleading with them, oil companies that in this year 2020, they should allow all Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreed with their host communities, “adding that once they obey all agreement reached with them, there will be no dispute and disruption of oil operations.

Uzor stressed that the state government will be able to concentrate on its vision and channel resources to developmental projects rather than spending so much to prosecute avoidable crisis, adding” the idea of deviating from agreement which the majority of oil firms in the state are guilty of, it’s not healthy and it is not encouraging, but once they abide by pacts reached with the communities, the area will be peaceful for them to operate.”