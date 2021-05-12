Delta Govt advocates public, private sector partnership

By Nosa Akenzua Asaba

Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie has advocated more partnership between the public and private sectors with a view to providing more social services to the citizenry.

The SSG made this call Tuesday at the flag-off of the ‘Test and Treat Malaria Charity Outreach Program’ sponsored by the WABIO Foundation at his office in Asaba.

Ebie said that testing for malaria before treating will bring about the right diagnosis of the treatment of malaria.

“We must encourage it, especially those of us who are fortunate enough to be enlightened, exposed and educated to continue to tell our people to follow the right path which is to carry out test before treatment for malaria,” he stated.

Mr Ebie commended the donor partners for their support, even as he assured that the partnership would be strengthened.

“Collaborative efforts like this from the private sector is what we need and we will continue to encourage people to embrace it and we will continue to run along with It,” he added.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, noted that the initiative of the WABIO, NESH and Ibru Foundations was a step to show that people weare thinking on how to assist government.

He said that the government alone could not provide all the health care initiatives needed to bring every resident of the state ‘to a place where we can say our mantra Health for all Deltans’ has been achieved.’