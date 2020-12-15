Delta Fulani community turbans new leader

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Fulani community in Delta State have turbaned a four-man cabinet to organize themselves in promoting peace for sustainable development and be vindicated from criminal accusations associated with killer-herdsmen across the country.

Those turbaned are Alhaji Mohammad Boyi Na’Allah as the Ardo (Leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammad Kanti as the Wakili, Alhaji Mudi Muhammad as the Madakin and Alhaji Hassan Nyakel as the Sarkin Fulani.

Witnessing the installation in Asaba, former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Yerima, who was represented by Hon Tijani Ali, urged the Fulani community in Delta State to leave in peace and support the newly installed Ardo and his cabinet members.

Receiving the new Ardo shortly after his installation, the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, reiterated the peaceful disposition of Delta State and its capital, Asaba, even as he enjoined the Fulani community to live in one accord with their host communities.

The Sarkin Fulani of Ogun State and South-West Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammad Labar exonerated the Fulani community from kidnappings, robberies and other forms of criminalities as presented in the media.

The new Ardo of Fulani Community, Alhaji Na’Allah and aide to the Governor on Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Maikudi testified to the developmental efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as well as the peace and tranquility prevalent in the State.

In a related development, Secretary-General of Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Mr Ismaila Alasa, observed that the nomadic lifestyle of the Fulani has made them wrongly accused of the security challenges in the country.

Alasa, a lawyer, lamented that law enforcement agencies have been compromised at the determent of the Fulani, arguing that many of Fulani have been unjustly detained, a situation which has prompted MULAN to midwife a leadership for the Fulani Community in Delta State.

Meanwhile, Delta State Chairman of MULAN, Ogbueshi Muhammad Elunor expressed confidence that the newly installed leadership will give the Fulani community a voice and mitigate the discrimination suffered over the years.

Elunor, also a lawyer, uged them to get immunized against the Yellow Fever disease and participate in other government programmes, Elunor also reminded them that it was their duty to redeem their image smeared by criminal herdsmen in the country.

For the South-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN Gidado Siddiki and the Ashiwaju (Leader) of Yoruba Community in Delta State, Alhaji Lawal Famous, they thanked Delta State Government for giving them the opportunity to contribute to peace and sustainable development.

