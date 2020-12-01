Delta Commissioner advices motorists on safety

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Transport Hon. Oviemuno Oghoore has charged motorists to re-double their safety awareness during the yuletide.

Oviemuno gave the charge when he spoke to the press on general road safety concerning the yuletide in his office.

According to the commissioner, both the transport line operators and the private car owners needed to put their vehicles in good mechanical and electrical order before embarking on any intra/inter state journey.

Oviemuno stressed the need to drive defensively and not to claim right of way, adding that there would be heavy presence of vehicular movement across the state as well as the country.

He added that from distance, you may not know the driver that was not in the right frame of mind.

The commissioner enjoined motorists not to embark on any journey when fatigued or when under the influence of alcohol, appealing to motorists not to take medications that could induce sleep.

Also, the commissioner warned motorists to avoid the temptation of travelling on worn out or expired tyres which could result in tyre burst and accident.

The commissioner reiterated that all motorists should ensure that they had some of the basic tools, such as wheel spanners, jack, caution sign, spare tyre as well as reflecting sticker on their vehicles.

He equally encouraged transport line operators to always operate with their passengers’ manifest that have the name and address of passengers next-of-kin.

Oviemuno appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and observe all road signs.

