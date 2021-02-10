Delta commences examination of digital test item

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua Asaba

Delta State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, said it has commenced a process of examination digitalization for online generation of test items.

The Commissioner in the ministry, Mr Patrick Ukah stated this in Asaba, on Monday during the opening ceremony of a workshop for generation of test items for 2021 Cognitive/Placement and Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

Ukah said that the workshop was aimed at generating test items that would measure the teaching and learning outcomes in adherence to the provisions in the school curriculum.

He noted that the initiative would create platform to review the past evaluative instruments in order to generate new ones for the enrichment of the question banks.

The commissioner reiterated that in tandem with the provisions and regulations of the National Council on Education (NCE) on examinable subjects, the ministry considered and approved new subject areas for the school system effective 2018/2019 academic year.

In his welcome, the Director of Examinations and Standards, Mr Sunday Egomagwuna, said that assessment instruments to be generated must cover all the three learning domains such as cognitive, affective and psychomotor.

He stressed that the items must be valid, reliable, usable and effective as instruments capable of measuring required standards.

Egomagwuna disclosed that each participant was expected to generate 50 multiple choice, five essay type, two practical type and two project type questions as applicable to their subject areas, and underscored the importance of uniformity in scoring of test items in all the marking centres in the state.

