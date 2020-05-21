Defence Ministry to launch ‘Operation Accord’ in N/W, N/C states

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The Ministry of Defence has concluded plans for the commencement of “Operation Accord,” a major military exercise aimed at flushing out insurgents from the contiguous states of Kaduna, Niger, Katsina,Zamfara, Sokoto and parts of Kebbi State.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Tuesday.

The statement noted that while Tuesday’s Senate resolution was perfectly in order, it was important to state that in his duty as Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari had already approved the commencement of this operation.

“Beyond this announcement, no other details concerning the mode, scope, timings, and other essentials will be revealed so as not to compromise its success.

“It is however important to outline the fact all the states of the federation are equal and important before the President. None has suffered any discrimination up to this point, and none will be made to suffer any such discrimination in dealing with security and all other matters on account on their political differences with the government at the center,” Shehu said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...