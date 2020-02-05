Defence Minister commends US govt support

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi has commended the US government in her continued support to Nigeria in the areas of Health care and Military operations.

A statement issued yesterday by Charles Nwodo, Director Press & Public Relations, said the Minister stated this when he received the USA delegation in his office in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria has benefited from the US in providing equipment for the Nigerian Air Force, activation of the Charlie 130, supplying of air craft spare parts, training, educational and numerous health programmes.

He however, enjoined them to assist Nigeria in the speedy delivery of the acquired A-29 Super Tucanos aircraft for efficient Military operations in the country.

In her response, the USA Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard reiterated that Pentagon is always ready to collaborate with Nigeria in combating insecurity, conflict management and precision in addressing human concerns.

She Urged the Nigerian Military to maintain professionalism by protecting human rights in their operations.

On his part, the American Defence Attache Colonel Andrew Clark requested for a regular joint military strategic meeting between the US and the Nigerian Military which will help in effective coordination of Military activities in Nigeria.