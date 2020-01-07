Death toll in Kaduna gas explosion rises to 6

Share This





















From Ese Awhotu

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that the death toll from the gas explosion in state has risen to six.

The police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said that properties valued at N16 million were destroyed in the explosion.

The Police also said it has identified names of five victims of the gas explosion at a gas plant in Sabon Tasha on Saturday.

It gave the names as: Prof. Mallam Simon M, Wale Ajayi M, Daniel Peter M, Victor Asoegwu M and Micheal Ernest M.

The state Commissioner of Polic CP Ali Aji Janga expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that, the Command is still investigating the root cause of the incident and will ensure justice in accordance with the law.

The statement reads: “Kaduna Police Command wishes to update the general Public that the death toll has increased to six from the five persons already mentioned in the earlier statement.

“The Command has also in the course of investigation identified five of the deceased victims as;

Properties valued at sixteen Million, four hundred and two thousand,three hundred Naira (#16,402,300) only, have been burnt in the four shops affected by the fire.

“The Commissioner of Polic CP Ali Aji Janga psc has expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured the Public that, the Command is still investigating the root cause of the incident and will ensure justice in accordance with the law.”