Death of Shehu Idris: El Rufai says Kaduna has lost father

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has said the State has lost a father following the demise of the Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR. He died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna yesterday.

Governor El Rufai stated this in a statement to announce the death of the Royal Father .

According to him, the late traditional ruler was a rare gem, a source of wisdom and guidance and a true father of all.

“I have informed President Muhammdu Buhari, GCFR of the great loss and offered our condolences. The Chief of Staff to PMB, Prof Ibrahim Gambari will lead a Federal Government delegation to Zaria to condole with the family of His Highness, Zazzau Emirate Council and the people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State.

“May Allah Grant his soul abode in Aljanna Firdaus. Amin”, Nasir El-Rufai said.

In his own condolences, the Chairman Yoruba Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs in the 19 Northern state and Abuja Ambassador Muhammad Arigbabuwo condoled the people of Zaria Emirate and the Kaduna state government on the demise of the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris.

“it is with great sadness that we learned of the passing away of the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Dr. Idris”.

“On behalf of all Yoruba people in the North , we send our deepest condolences to the family and the people of Zazzau Emirate at this difficult time of the huge lost”, the statement said.

“ the world mourns with you and celebrates the extraordinary life of this remarkable traditional leader who devoted his life to peaceful leadership”.

Dr Shehu Idris was the18th Fulani Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, and died at the age of 84.

Idris was born to the family of Malam Idrisu Auta who was sometimes called Auta Sambo and Hajiya Aminatu. Idrisu Auta’s father was Sarkin Zazzau Muhammadu Sambo who reigned from c. 1879 to 1888 and Auta’s grandfather was Sarkin Zazzau Abdulkarimi who reigned from c. 1834 – 1846.

Idris started his education being tutored by two Islamic scholars in Zaria and then continued with formal studies at the Zaria Elementary School. He was at the elementary school from 1947 till 1950, during this period, the young Idris lost his father when he was 12 years old. Idris continued both his qur’anic and formal education and enrolled in the Zaria Middle School in 1950 and finished studies in 1955. He then attended Katsina Training College to become a teacher.

In 1958, he was a teacher at a school in Hunkuyi and then taught at a few other schools in Zaria. Thereafter, he left teaching. In the 1960s, he was a private secretary to Sarkin Zazzau, Muhammadu Aminu, he was also appointed as the secretary to the Zaria Native Authority council in 1965. In 1973, he was bestowed the title of Dan Madamin Zaria and was appointed the district head of Zaria and Kewaye.

Idris succeeded Sarki Aminu in 1975. On 10th January, 2015 he celebrated his 40 years anniversary, and 8th February 2020, he celebrated his 45 years anniversary.

