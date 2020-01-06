Death of Iranian General: IGP places policemen on red alert nationwide

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam and Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert over the death of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

The top General was killed recently in Baghdad by United States drone.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said the proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.”

However, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security.

Meanwhile, a group, the Global Action for Peace had yesterday alerted the United States of America and Britain over the safety of its citizens in Nigeria following threat by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

It quoted the proscribed radical Islamic sect, as saying that there is an impending attack on foreigners after a military action by the United States of America led to the death of top Iranian military commander, General Qassem Soliemani, in Iraq.

In a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, the Global Action for Peace revealed that the threat issued by the IMN to citizens of the US and the United Kingdom in Nigeria is an “affront to our collective sensibilities as Nigerians, which must be looked into by the security agencies.”

The convener of the group, Dr. Joseph Agbo stated this action is an indication of the zero regards they have for the constituted authorities in the country.

They therefore, urged these nations to blacklist the sect known for violence and bloodshed.

It further advised the United States and the United Kingdom to see this as a clarion call and activate measures that would support the efforts of the security agencies in Nigeria in curtailing the threats posed by the IMN.