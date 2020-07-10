Dankwambo heads Ondo Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal panel

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Immediate past Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo has been named as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ward Congress Electoral Appeal Panel

The Panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Ward Congresses for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State.

Other members of the panel are; Barr. Mrs. Rita Orji and Barr. Victor Kwon (Secretary)

A terse statement yesterday by the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Col Austin Akobundu, rtd, reads, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel.

“The exercise is scheduled for Monday July 13, 2020 at the Party Secretariat, Akure City, Ondo State”, the statement said.

