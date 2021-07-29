CVR: PDP calls 1m Nigerians registered so far a referendum against Buhari, APC

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the one million Nigerians

who have so far registered under the on-going continuous voter registration, CVR, exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,

represents a referendum against the bad administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party added that the referendum shows what Nigerians, who are registering for the CVR online now, have against President Buhari and the APC.

This, the main opposition party said, bothers on the fact that they (Nigerians) are protesting the poverty, the hunger and starvation in the nation today.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said, “we are happy that INEC has come out to reveal that not less than one million Nigerians have so far participated in the continuous voter registration exercise of the commission.

“To us, this one million people constitute a referendum against the bad and maladministration of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) because many of those who are registering now, through the continuous voter registration exercise of INEC, are people who have turned 18, people who have never participated in the registration exercise before, young men and young women out there who are totally dissatisfied with the situation in which the APC has brought our country.

“These are the people who are currently engaging the the continuous voter registration exercise.

“The referendum Nigerians who are registering now have against the All Progressives Congress as well as President Muhammadu Buhari bothers on the fact that they are protesting the poverty, the hunger and starvation in our nation today.

“It is a referendum against the high cost of living. Many of us are aware that a mudu of beans in the Nigerian market is N1,000, that a mudu of garri is N600, that a bag of rice in my own neighbourhood is N30,000, that a bottle of red oil is N750, that 12.5kg of gas which we were buying for N2,000 has become N6,000.

“So those who you find now that are registering or those that have registered among the one million that INEC has declared, are coming out to display their anger against the All Progressives Congress as well as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari”, he said.

Speaking on the party’s e-registration exercise, the Ologbondiyan boasted that there is no where it has not covered in the country.