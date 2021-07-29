National News

CVR: PDP calls 1m Nigerians registered so far a referendum against Buhari, APC

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
PDP vows to probe its Senators, Reps on role on Electronic Transmission of Election
Next Article
TETFund: Buhari approves N8.5bn for research in 2021
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
NSCDC nab wanted, notorious bandit in Sokoto https://t.co/yNZtJqGu32
34 mins ago
Troops kill 14 bandits, arrest 24 criminals, rescue 36 kidnapped victims in Zamfara https://t.co/8VvcOipGZt
37 mins ago
NSCDC nab wanted, notorious bandit https://t.co/9Mv8Q5OfmC
3 hours ago
Buhari congratulates Gov Akeredolu on Supreme Court judgment https://t.co/bKIf8RJw0Q
3 hours ago
TETFund: Buhari approves N8.5bn for research in 2021 https://t.co/x5oiH49PJz
3 hours ago
We Are Social Too