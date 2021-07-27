CVR: Over 1m Nigerians register within 4 weeks, INEC discloses

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Four weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, commenced the online pre-registration of voters in the country, over one million Nigerians have registered.

The Commission specifically disclosed that as of 7am yesterday, (Monday 26th July 2021), the number of new registrants has risen to 1,006,661.

This was confirmed in a statement yesterday by Mr Festus Okoye, a

National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC.

The Professor Mahmood Yakubu-led Commission assured that both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on 30th June 2022.

This, the Commission explained, would enable it to clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 General Election.

“The detailed distribution of the registrants by age, State/FCT, gender, occupation and disability for Week Four of the exercise has been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“However, the distribution by age still shows that 740,063 (or 73.5%) are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

“As earlier announced by the Commission, physical or in-person registration begins today, Monday 26th July 2021 at our 811 State and Local Government Area offices nationwide. “The exact locations of the designated centres have already been uploaded to our website and social media platforms.

“Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments.

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres.

“The right to vote begins with the registration of voters. Thus, as we enter the next phase of the CVR exercise, we once again appeal to all citizens who wish to register to approach any of the Commission’s State or Local Government Area offices nationwide to do so.

“Once again, we wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those already registered as voters.

“The current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before.

“It is an offence, under the Electoral Act, for any citizen to register more than once”, the statement warned.