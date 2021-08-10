CVR: Over 1.6m Nigerians recorded in 7weeks

…195,591 others complete physical registration

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has revealed that

fresh registrants, under the ongoing continuous voter registration, stand at 1,609,981 while 195,591 citizens have completed their physical registration, as at yesterday.

The Prof Mahmood Yakubu-led Commission pointed out that the detailed distribution of the registrants by State/FCT, gender, occupation, disability and type of registration has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

The commission reeled out the figures in a press statement yesterday by its

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja.

The Commission appealed to all eligible citizens to seize the opportunity of both the online and in-person processes to register as voters.

The statement by Okoye reads, “The online pre-registration of voters has now entered its 7th week.

“In order to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the exercise, the Commission has been publishing weekly updates.

“From last week, the update combines both the completed online pre-registration and the in-person registration statistics.

“As at 7am today (yesterday) Monday 9th August 2021, the number of online fresh registrants is now 1,609,981 while 195,591* citizens have completed their physical registration.

“The Commission appeals to all eligible citizens to seize the opportunity of both the online and in-person processes to register as voters”, it stated.