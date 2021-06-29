CVR: No eligible Nigerians will be disenfranchised by INEC’s digital approach, assures Yakubu

From: Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

As the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, begins the continuous voter registration (CVR) nationwide on Monday, eligible Nigerians have been assured they will not be disenfranchised by the new digital arrangement.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu specifically allayed the fears

expressed by some Nigerians that many citizens may be disenfranchised by the new digital arrangement.

Prof Yakubu said this yesterday at a press conference he addressed on the launching of the online registration portal for the resumption of the CVR at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman similarly said that the Commission is still deeply worried by the threat that the recent attacks on its facilities across the country by unknown gunmen could pose to registrants and its staff during the CVR, notwithstanding the fact they they (the attacks) have subsided.

Prof Yakubu pointed out that based on credible advice, the Commission has decided to adopt what he called “a roll-out and roll-back approach” to the CVR exercise such that the registration centres will not only be accessible but safe and secure.

He appealed for the understanding and support of Nigerians, especially those who have been keenly awaiting the resumption of the CVR.

The INEC Chairman, “Let me allay the fears expressed by some Nigerians that many citizens may be disenfranchised by the new digital arrangement.

“The Commission is aware that not all Nigerians have computers, smart phones, access to the internet or residing in urban and sub-urban areas.

“Some citizens may also have one form of disability or another to make it impossible for them to register online.

“The Commission is also aware of its responsibility under the law to provide every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register irrespective of where they live or other circumstances of life.

‘I wish to assure you that in addition to the online registration portal, there will be some 2,673 centres where citizens can register physically nationwide.

“Furthermore, the exercise will be carried out continuously over a period of at least one year thereby providing enough time for the Commission to reach all the nooks and crannies of the country.