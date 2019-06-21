Customs seize N266m contrabands in Kano, Jigawa

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command yesterday displayed seized contrabands with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N266, 562, 666 in Kano State.

Addressing journalists while displaying the items at the command in Kano, the area comptroller, Nasir Ahmad said they intercepted three trucks of foreign rice, covered with plastic kettles and ropes in order to deceive security operatives.

According to him, the seizures, which were made in and around Kano and Jigawa axis, were recorded based on information by some well-meaning community members.

He added that the command had also seized motor vehicles, including a buss with official Katsina State government plate number, disclosing that the bus was smuggled into Kano but unfortunately hit the smuggler met his waterloo.

“These truck of rice were intercepted in various places around Kano.

You can see how they use rope and plastic to cover the vehicle in order to deceive us. We have intercepted them based on information from members of the communities.

“This is what we want, the cooperation of the people. All hands must be on deck to decimate these kind of crimes. General public should give us information, rather than stoning or attacking our officers,” he said.

The comptroller also said that the command had arrested some persons in connection to the seizures, according one that beat up a custom officer.

He however stated that all the suspects would be charged to court for breaking the law of the land that ban smuggling of contraband.

In the same vein, the command also intercepted a vehicle carrying 99 cartons of banned and unregistered analgin injection.

According to Ahmed, after the interception, he contacted the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) who confirmed to him that the injection was banned in Nigeria for almost 15 years..

He explained that each of the 99 cartons contains 19 pack of 500mg of the injection, adding that the packs do not bear NAFDAC number and name of the company that produced the product.

He restated the commitment of the command to rid Kano and Nigeria of contraband and counterfeit drugs, which according to him, are the cause of insecurity bidevelling the country.

He however called on the media to lend their support in the fight against smuggling, noting that the project of making Nigeria work again requires cooperation of all stakeholders.

Our correspondent reports that, the seized items include: 54 units of vehicles, 2,814 bags of foreign rice (50kg each), 1,717 Jerry can of 25 liters of vegetable oil and 59 bales of second hand clothes.

Others are 99 cartons of spaghetti, 21 nags of 50kg of foreign sugar and 40 cartons of foreign soap.