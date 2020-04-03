Customs confiscates smuggle goods worth N176m in Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Federal Operation Unit Zone “B” Kaduna said it has confiscated four trucks with smuggle goods with the duty paid value of N176,976 million within the axis.

The Command Public Relations Oficer Abubakar Usman made this known to newsmen in Kaduna shortly after displaying the seize items

According to him, the seizures which was made within three days during the lockdown imposed within the zone amused COVID -19 Pandemic

He said, one of the Dangote truck that was seized was conveying 125 bags of smuggled rice concealed in a bag of maize

While another was also conveying 119 bags of smuggled rice which was sandwiched between water melon to avert the customs official.

According to him, this bring to the total number of 493 bags of foreign parboiled rice within the said period

The PRO while giving breakdown of the items that where seized within three days said , 63 bales which contain 6,300 pieces of textile materials

He said 284 bundles which contain 5,680 pieces of Shadda adding that the seizure was made duty to tip off from good citizens .

Among others where 213 bags of NPK 15-15-15 fertilizer ,which falls under the import prohibition list order and bringing in such product violates section 46 of Customs Excise and Management Act (CEMA) CAP C45 LFN 2004.

He said four suspected where arrested and will investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

He assured that the officers and men under the Zone will not relent in their efforts to reduce snuggling to the barest minimal.

ASC Usman warned smugglers to desist from the illegal act which serves as a threat to the nation’s economy all also fuel lack of job opportunity among youths