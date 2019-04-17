Customs commences recruitment of 3,200 officers

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigeria Customs Service will today commence the process of recruiting about 3,200 personnel to fill existing vacancies within the agency

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), disclosed this yesterday at a media briefing at the headquarters of the Service in Abuja.

Represented by the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General, Human Resources, Customs, Umar Sanusi, he said time had come when the human resources requirements for implementing the ongoing in reforms in the Service needed to be addressed.

According to him, the recruitment had already received the backing of the Federal Executive Council, noting that those who meet the requirements irrespective of tribe, religion and state would be considered for employment.

Giving a breakdown of the 3,200 personnel to be recruited, he said that 800 Nigerians would be recruited as support staff for Superintendent Cadre category while the balance of 2,400 would be employed under Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant cadre in the general duty categories.

His words: “Like all recruitment into position in Federal Government agencies, applications for recruitment will be open to all eligible Nigerians who meet the requirements irrespective of their tribe, religion, state or any other considerations.

“In our bid to ensure an equal and fair opportunity to all applicants, we are working every step of the recruitment process in compliance with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.”

He assured that the Service would conduct a recruitment exercise that is credible, fair and transparent.