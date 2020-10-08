Customers service week: SERVICOM commends FG, MDAs, Nigerians

Share This





















By Paul Efiong, Abuja

The Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) has applauded the Federal Government, the three arms of government and Nigerians for their services, saying it values everyone`s inputs for the nation`s growth.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator, SERVICOM, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Abuja as Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark 2020 “Customer Service Week“.

It is recalled that the Customer Service Week is observed world-wide in every first week of October.

The week is set aside to celebrate service takers and outstanding service givers who worked hard to give customers good service experience.

In view of the relevance of quality services rendered, Akajemeli used the occasion to express pleasure to the nation, COVID-19 Team in particular, for their efforts to bring normalcy to the country.

With the theme, `Dream Team`, the SERVICOM boss said “ Indeed, all the foot soldiers, all those who render quality services from the different windows – talking about front line desk officers who work Ministries Departments and Agencies.

“We to also appreciate our boss, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and his COVID-19 team, for their innovative ideas to control the pandemic.

“`We want to appreciate our arms of government, the soldiers who died in the course of saving lives during the insurgency attack, the media among others for their selfless services to move the nation forward.

“They deserve commendation as we are marking the service week because they were at the fore front serving lives, touching lives and doing the needful, “ she said.

According to her, the successes recorded in the nation`s governance could be attributed to acknowledgment of each others` vision across all sectors of the country, thereby working together for such achievement.

“A service focused dream team acts as one; many members may involve but act as one body, which is the dream team. They believe in each other.

“Everybody comes to the table with their own ideas and works together on those aspirations to get the needed result and that forms the reason for the nation to develop, “ she observed.

Akajemeli also used the occasion to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for the SERVICOM to achieve its mandates in area of supervision in service provider for Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...