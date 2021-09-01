Current revenue sharing formular stale, unfair, unjust- Masari

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has described the current revenue sharing formular between Federal, states and local governments as stale,unfair and unjust.

Masari stated this while receiving members of the revenue mobilization,allocation and fiscal commission on a courtesy visit at the government house Katsina.

“The current formular has to be changed to reflect the realities of the time. A situation where the Federal government takes the lion share is not realistic” he added.

Masari noted that the responsibilities shouldered by the the states and local government supersede that of the federal government.

Similarly, the governor re-echoed his call for the devolution of powers to give the state and local governments more powers.

He said this should be done without weakening the powers of the federal government.

The governor further disclosed that they have concluded to appeal the judgement of a Port-harcourt high court giving powers to states to collect VAT.

In a remark, the federal commissioner representing Katsina at the revenue,mobilization, allocations and fiscal commissioner, Alhaji Kabir Mashi said they are on sensitization your on the new proposed formular.

He urged the states to do more in terms of revenue generation.