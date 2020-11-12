Curfew imposed on Gov. Ortom’s home town Guma over alleged genital disappearance

Share This





















From Uche Moron, Makurdi

The authority of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, home country of Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday imposed a curfew on Daudu community over allegation of missing genitals.

Chairman of the local government, Hon. Caleb Aba said that the curfew will run from 8.00pm to 6:00am on daily basis until security situation is improved in the community

The chairman explained that the decision to impose the curfew is as a result of the youths restiveness over alleged female and male organs disappearance in Daudu community.

He regretted that despite the intervention of community leaders and the State Governor, Samuel Ortom who recently visited the area and pleaded with the youths to desist from the act, they continued with the spurious allegations of missing genitals.

The chairman also said the youths had on Monday invaded the Divisional Police Station in the community and attempted to burn it down over fresh false alarm of missing genitals.

“The reason we imposed curfew is that the youths in Daudu community have raised alarm and accused certain persons of removing their genitals; male and female organs.

“They went ahead to burn down the properties of those they suspected and even killed a pastor of the church whom they accused of being responsible.

“We talked to them and pleaded with them to allow the law to take its cause. Even the governor of the state went there himself to talk to them.

“But last Monday, the youths mobilized and went to the Police station in Daudu and threatened to burn it down accusing one man whom they beat to state of unconsciousness, of removing someone’s genital organ.

“So it became too much and it appeared they will cause more destruction if they are allowed to be moving about freely.

“That calls for the imposition of curfew in the community, from 8:00pm to 6:00am. It will last as long as they are not ready to rest”.

The chairman said that a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider had been arrested in connection with the Monday threat to burn the police station.

“ He is an Okada man who raised a false alarm that he picked a passenger who touched him and his genital disappeared”, Caleb said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...