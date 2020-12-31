Cultists, kill 2 attacking POS operators

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

There was mayhem on Tuesday evening in Ughelli North Local Government Area following the alleged killings of two persons with Point of Sales (POS) operators attacked in the area by suspected cultists and thieves.

It was gathered that residents of the area, especially Otovwodo community where the incident happened, scampered into different directions to ensure safety during the alleged shootings by these hoodlums who reportedly invaded the Community unprecedentedly.

Sources said the suspects had allegedly unleashed terrors on operators of POS after robbing them at gunpoint around 1pm before moving into the main town where they started shooting into the air to scare residents including passersby who had wanted to catch glimpse of the unfolding incident.

Recall there has been reoccurring decimal of attacks on POS Operators in Ughelli towns in the recent times, a situation that had resulted in the alleged killings of three POS Operators, while several others were fatally inflicted with various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Ughelli General hospital.

Speaking to Journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed that there was robbery in the area but refused to speak on the alleged killings, adding that” We are on top of the situation with a view to ensuring residents of Ughelli North and its environs are safe. We have also mobilized to various areas for the arrest of the hoodlums

Sources said that the suspects allegedly shot at the two persons thrice as the gunshots did not penetrate,but as they were escaping, they shot them as one was identified as Tega who died on the spot while the second one managed to run unfortunately gave up the ghost few minutes after.

In another development, relations of the 18 persons who were feared killed in ghastly motor accident which occurred around Alifikede Community along Asaba -Benin Expressway on Tuesday have resorted to prayers to ensure survival of the accident victims, some of who are still alive but in critical condition at the hospital they were admitted after fatal accident occurred

