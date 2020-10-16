CSOs threaten to sue Buhari over Onochene’s nomination for INEC

Share This





















By Paul Efiong, Abuja

No fewer than fourteen Civil Society Organisations have teamed up to institute legal actions against President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Lauretta Onochie, his media aide as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They took the resolution on Thursday in Abuja, where they also advised the presidency to rescind his decision in order not to truncate the country’s democratic process.

According to the CSOs, Onochie would be too partisan, a situation that makes her appointment unconstitutional, because she wouldn’t be able to maintain neutral stance between political gladiators and structures.

“We appeal and call on the President to withdraw this nomination with immediate effect and or in the alternative the civil society will take legal actions to ensure that this nomination is not confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic, “they stated.

At a press conference coordinated by the Centre For Transparency Advocacy (CTA) in Abuja, the Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi and Ezenwa Nwagwu, Executive Director, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre and Convener, Say No Campaign, Nigeria, argued that if the President feels so strongly to reward Onochie for her loyalty and die-hard support, there are other areas of appointment he can consider, but certainly not INEC.

The CSOs that signed the petition included; Centre for Democracy and Development, Yiaga Africa, Social Action, Heda Resource Centre, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education, Ashh Foundation, Value Reorientation for Community Enhancement, Educational Empowerment Initiatives, Network For Peace and Inclusive Development among others.

