CSOs critical to nation’s development –IPCR DG

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Civil Society Organizations are critical stakeholders in nation building and development, the Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) Dr. Bakut Tsway Bakut has said.

Bakut made this known in Abuja Wednesday while delivering keynote address in a Two-Day-Workshop organized by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Nigeria in collaboration with the Institute with the theme, “Role of Civil Society in Nigeria’s Core Conflicts” held in Abuja.

Bakut noted that civil society has been playing critical roles in governance, socio-economic development and peacebuilding in the area of Monitoring the activities and programmes of government towards enhancing good governance, Provision of policy advice and technical support to the government at all levels, Ensuring that rule of law is entrenched in the practice of government and Maintaining political stability by providing the requisite communication channel between government and people.

On the area of Socio-Economic & Political Development, Bakut said that Civil Society checks the activities of government to avoid wasteful spending, misappropriation and embezzlement of fund for socio-political development and work in partnership with government to fashion out development plans that will improve the economy

He said they also present their inputs on national economic reform discussions.

Also speaking, representative of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Nigeria, Chidiebere Ugwu said that despite the increased interest in civil society organization’s (CSOs) activities in the field of peacebuilding, little has been done to suggest a framework for effective CSOs engagement.

He said that with this in mind, the symposium seeks to examine the role of civil societies in Nigeria core conflicts and will explore the contributions of Civil Society Organizations and sketch their growing involvement in Nigeria core conflicts.

Continuing, Ugwu said the symposium will help explore the roles of Civil Society and CSOs in peacebuilding and conflict management in Nigeria’s major conflicts.

“Most importantly it will bring under scrutiny how civil society interacted with the formal security actors in the countries, that is the security agencies and government agencies. The symposium will look into how non-traditional security actors, NGOs, CBOs, traditional and religious institutions and international organizations get engage in the conflict settings amidst the security agencies often heavy-handed, ‘militarised’ or lackluster approach to handling of the country’s violent conflicts”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...