Cross River North: Sen Ode remains authentic PDP candidate- Center

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Center for Credible leadership and Citizen Awareness, has called on INEC to beware of the moves by Hon Jarigbe Agom, to claim a seat in the Senate through back door.

The center, at a press briefing in Abuja, said Senator Steven Ode remains the authentic candidate of the PDP for the Cross River election which was held on Dec 5, 2020.

Hon Agom and Sen. Ode has been engaged in fierce legal battle over Cross River North seat on the National Assembly.

The Director of the center, Dr Nwambu Gabriel, said Hon Jarigbe did not tell the high court of the federal capital territory, that he has declared himself winner at a primary election he conducted by himself without the presence of INEC officials, contrary to the electoral act.

He said, ”Hon. Jarigbe did not fill any nominations form. Meaning that Dr. Odey is the authentic candidate of the party. Inspite of this, INEC would not publish Dr. Odey’s name as the party’s candidate for the election. Odey proceeded to the Federal High Court in Calabar to compel INEC to do the right thing.

”Hon. Jarigbe went to court or better still, somebody went to court to sue him in an FCT High Court in Apo, not over the list, not over that he won the primary election, or whether INEC was present at the primary.

”The FCT High Court does not have jurisdiction over this matter. He did not tell the court under Justice Binta Mohammed that he had declared himself winner at a fake primary conducted by himself.

”One John Alaba sued Jarigbe over a forged certificate, and that Jarigbe could not be a candidate with a wrong certificate. He didn’t event sue Dr. Odey. He did not join Odey, or even the PDP in the suit. Jarigbe’s name was not submitted to INEC as a candidate, yet INEC presented a lawyer at the court. The substantive issue was not addressed,’

Speaking further, Dr Nwambu said the several court judgements obtained by Hon Jarigbe, even when such court clearly do not have jurisdiction over such matters is impacting negatively on our electoral system.

” This is putting our electoral system in an auto-reverse 40years backward. We need our institutions to be stronger than individuals. Dr Steven Ode, should be left alone effectively continue the representation of the good people of Cross River North Senatorial district who have unanimously elected him in a resounding victory to continue with his effective representation,” he concluded.

