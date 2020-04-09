Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid

Share This





















Cristiano Ronaldo could make an incredible return to Real Madrid for a cut-price fee.

Juventus may be forced to cash in on their main assets in order to balance the books following the global spread of coronavirus.

With football coming to a halt, clubs across Europe are dealing with the financial implications as they struggle with a lack of revenue.

Ronaldo left the Bernabeu for Turin in 2018 in a £100million deal with wages thought to be around £510,000-a-week.