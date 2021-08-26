Crisis: PDP Governors hold emergency meeting today on way forward

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have scheduled an emergency for today in Abuja to discuss recent developments in the PDP.

It will be recalled that the crisis rocking the PDP, had, Tuesday, assumed a new dimension with the two Deputy National Chairmen of the party laying claim to the acting national Chairman of the party.

The development was sequel to the Monday’s order of a High Court of Rivers State, which issued an interim injunction restraining Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman and member of the PDP.

Following the restraining order, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and The Deputy National Chairman (South) Senator Suleiman Nazif are both laying claim to the position of the Acting Chairman of the main opposition party in the country

The Chairman of the PDP Governors, Forum, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,

has, in consultation with his colleagues, summoned an emergency meeting of the Forum to hold today

The meeting is slated to hold by at 5pm.

The venue of the meeting was however not disclosed.

The Governors have enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the Party in the days ahead.

A statement yesterday by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon CID Maduabum, reads, “The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum , Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an emergency meeting of the Forum to hold on Thursday 26th August, 2021 at 5pm.

“The meeting will discuss recent developments in the PDP.

“The Governors enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the Party in the days ahead”, it said.