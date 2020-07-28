Crisis hits Ondo PDP as 6 aspirants dump Jegede

Share This





















….National Chairman, Dep, Gov Ugwuanyi, others shun certificate presentation event

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Indication of a fresh crisis brewing within the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged yesterday as the party’s governorship candidate for the October 10 gubernatorial election in the state , Mr Eyitayo Jegede was abandoned by other aspirants that contested the July 22 primary election with him.

When Jegede came to the national secretariat of PDP in Abuja to receive his Certificate of Returns as winner of the primary election, all other aspirants, who contested the primaries with him, except one, stayed away.

Jegede was accompanied by only one aspirant, Godday Erewa who is likely to be his running mate in the October 10 governorship election.

His coming to the party’s national secretariat yesterday was devoid of the usual funfare that normally greet such event.

Also, the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus who ought to be on hand to receive Jegede was conspucuously absent. He was represented by party’s national secretary,Senator Umaru Tsauri.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was also conspicuously absent at the certificate presentation.

The chairman of the Ondo State governorship primary election and governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has not officially presented the report of the primary election committee, neither was he around to add colour to the presentation ceremony.

However, Jegede at the presentation claimed that his co-aspirants have congratulated him while efforts are on to have discussions and consultations with each and every one of the aspirants.

The governorship candidate said there is an understanding among all aspirants

that there is no victor and there is no vanquished adding that the party need all hands to be on deck to unseats Rotimi Akeredolu from the governorship seat of Ondo state.

His words, “And God willing and I say this sincerely, that come 23rd of February 2021, PDP candidate will be sworn in as the governor of Ondo state.

“By the grace of God, PDP will take over the reins of power not only in Ondo state and also at the federal level.

“Our people are tired of the poverty inflicted on them by the present administration and the positive change that we are looking at will be coming our way soon”, he said.

