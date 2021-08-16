Creativity is our secret -JésùSégunlondon boss

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The founder and chief executive officer of JésùSégunlondon, a luxurious shoemaking company based in London, Andrew JésùSégun Mackenzie, said he makes shoes because he is passionate about Shoe making.

The Nigerian-British shoemaker said that the secret of his brand instantaneous acceptance in the global fashion market is that he makes sure that his next shoe design is better than the previous one. “Creativity is my prowess and the creation of masterpieces my forte, designing has been ingrained into my soul, my pieces are afforded unstinted attention to detail,” he said.

Born and raised in London to Nigerian parents, Macknezie said that the idea of venturing into shoemaking business was borne when he spent some time in Italy, the fashion capital of the world, where he enrolled on a shoe-making course.

Macknezie revealed that his brand enjoys patronage from celebrities from all over the world

“In 2016, I founded JésùSégunlondon and since its humble beginnings, JésùSégunlondon shoes have been worn by notable celebrities including rapper 50 Cent, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapps, Joe Lo Truglio of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame, UK comedian and actor Richard Blackwood, and Ghanaian actor Michael Blackson.”

His Shoe designs have also been featured in various international fashion shows, he said, “JésùSégunlondon’s designs have also been showcased during New York, London and Africa fashion weeks.”

The shoemaker plans to replicate the success is brand has enjoyed in London to other parts of the world including Africa. “Our showroom is currently under construction at the Kempiski Hotel Accra Ghana and we anticipate launching an outlet in Lagos/Abuja for 2022. After we have established our business in Nigeria we will move to other African countries.” Mackenzie said.

He continued, “We were established in 2016 and quickly attained a reputation for being bold, luxurious and the epitome of statement pieces. Each shoe is designed with unrivalled attention to detail with experienced artisans delivering far beyond aesthetics because we believe that quality, beauty and comfort should work hand in hand.”

On how the COVID-19 global pandemic affected his business, Macknezie said that he had to improvise. “The global pandemic naturally affected the business but this is not an impediment, we improvised. Our clients are loyal and consistent. The year has been hectic, coming from London, we have been on lockdown most of the year,” he said.