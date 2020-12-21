Creative Art is a vibrant sub-sector of tourism industry -Kangiwa

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Kangiwa has stated that the Creative Art Industry is one of the most vibrant activity sub-sectors of the tourism industry requiring the support and collaborations of relevant institutions of both public and private sectors of the country to grow and develop the industry

Kangiwa who made the disclosure when he received the Most Beautiful Face Southern Nigeria,Miss Uwah Edidiong Ezekiel in his office recently.

This was contained in statement signed by Deputy Director Media &Public Relations Ahmed Sule .

He said that the beauty pageant industry is part of the Creative Arts that offers youths the platform to showcase their talents in a variety of ways that make them functional citizens contributing their quota for the progress and development of the country.

He said NIHOTOUR as the apex public sector institution saddled with the responsibility of capacity building and offering skilled training of different grades and cadres in the country’s hospitality and the travel-tourism industry is willing to support and collaborate with Miss Uwah Ezekiel to participate at all levels of beauty contests both at home and abroad and succeed as well as achieve her dream goal of becoming the most beautiful beauty pageant worldwide.

Kangiwa posited that NIHOTOUR does not have the financial muscle to offer funds in her beauty contest quests, but will endorse her bids and solicit for her the goodwill and financial wherewithal to pursue her career in local and global contests for the coveted crown of either the most beautiful face, most beautiful girl, etc. from public and private sector organizations, individuals and corporate bodies.

Earlier in her address, Miss Uwah Edidiong from Akwa Ibom state and current crown holder of the Most Beautiful Face Southern Nigeria 2020 which she won in Lagos, September 2020, said she was at NIHOTOUR to seek the support and collaboration of the Director-General in her contest and quest for Ms. International World 2021 Crown back to Nigeria as well as to request him to serve as the Patron of her organization under the auspices of the Most Beautiful Face of Southern Nigeria in view of his pedigree of philanthropic gestures and outstanding contributions to humanity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...