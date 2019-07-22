COZA rape scandal: Why we invited Bisola, Timi Dakolo – Police

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that its operatives on Saturday, served official Invitation Letters on popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo.

The police said the invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.

The Police in a statement by Frank Mba, its spokesperson in Force Headquarters, Abuja, said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu appealed for calm, and is reassuring Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it. It further said that : “It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.’ And that ‘members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.’ Popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo had said that they were being intimidated as Policemen stormed their home in Lagos today. Timi on his instagram for his wife and his children saying: ‘I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made keep .I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes.’