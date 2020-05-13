Covid19: Kaduna Electric Urges Customers To Wear Face Masks While In It’s Premises

Share This





















As efforts are being intensified to contain the Coronavirus disease, the Management of Kaduna Electric has advised its esteemed customers who wish to transact business in its premises to ensure they have their face masks on while in the company’s premises.

It also said customers are expected to observe the stipulated 2-meter social distancing as advised by health authorities. In addition, it said hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities have been made available for customers use in all its offices.

A statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullah, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 said customers who fail to abide by the above protocols shall not be allowed access to the company’s premises.

The statement said these measures have become necessary for the safety of both its customers and staff and avoid the chances of contracting or spreading the dreaded Covid19.

It said that customers can walk into any of its offices and cash centres to lodge complaints, report faults and pay their bills to avoid disconnection.

It called on customers to endeavour to pay their bills promptly as that is will help in guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply which is being currently enjoyed in many neighbourhoods in its franchise states.

