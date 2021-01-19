Covid-19:Schools resume in Benue amidst fear

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Some schools in Makurdi, Benue State capital resumed yesterday amidst fears of the CoronaVirus spread.

Benue State so far, has an infection rate of 657 cases with 11 deaths.

Our correspondent observed that Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School was a beehive of activity as parents returned their children and wards. This is just as boarding masters were busy checking the students luggage to ensure that they compile with Covid-19 protocol.

“We check to ensure that they brought their face mask and hand sanitizers amongst other necessary requirements. The day students are also expected to have their face mask and hand sanitizer as we check them at the gate with Thermometer before allowing them into the School premise”, a boarding master who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent.

However, the case was different at Government College, a neighboring school to Mount Saint Gabriel as it appeared deserted without students.

At Government Girls’ College, the Principal Mrs.Tsav Nande said the school authority had ensured the clearing of grasses and the drainages as well as fumigation of the entire premise before resumption by impoverisation.

“Since we do not have money, we bought chemicals mixed with Jik and Hypo for fumigation”,Mrs. Nande said.

She disclosed that only 31 out of 349 students resumed, adding that they adhered strictly to Covid-19 protocols.

“We also test their temperature with Thermometer provided by the State government. We have warned the students sternly that they will not be allowed into the School premise without their face masks and sanitizer. We also intend morning and evening sessions in accordance with the directives by the State Ministry of Education.

Our teachers too, have their face masks and sanitizers. We have a school clinic with a bed and first Aid Box”, the Principal said.

