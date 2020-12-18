Covid-19:FG urges Nigerians to obey rules

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar has urged Nigerians to obey all Covid-19 rules.

Abubkar made the appeal yesterday in Abuja, at a ministerial press briefing on the Control of the Second Waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “it is necessary that we remind ourselves that Nigeria is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 Infection going by the records of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC).

“The second wave as it is known, is hitting countries and territories with varying degrees of impact. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has been advocating to Nigerians to observe safety provisions in the Protocol for Corona Virus Disease control in the Country”.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Environment has already begun Terminal Environmental decontamination and disinfection of Premises where COVID-19 cases have been recorded stemming out of requests from such quarters.

He emphasized that “It is once more necessary to re-echo the need for Nigerian citizens to adhere strictly to provisions of the COVID-19 control protocol as the main barriers of the virus spread”.

He pointed out the need for Nigerians to keep their hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, avoidance of crowd, physical distancing as well as terminal and concurrent decontamination and disinfection must continue to be adopted by all and sundry.

“I would like to appeal to Nigerians to embrace the safe utilization of decontamination formulations and administration by engaging only licensed Environmental Health Practitioners for Decontamination and Disinfection Services as an efficient non pharmaceutical Corona control measure”.

Also speaking,the Acting Registrar of the Environmental Health Officer’s Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) Dr Baba Yakubu Muhammed, said the second wave of the COVID-19 seems deadly “and what this means is that,as a nation we are doing all what it takes to strengthen our preventive services.”

Muhammed explained that the minister of environment has given immediate directives for the reactivation of all resources to do intensive environmental surveillance and inspection by ensuring that public places and homes produce national ventilation process.

“Nigerians should use both artificial and natural ventilation in their public places, homes and abide by all covid -19 rules”,he said.

He pointed out that this will go a long way in reducing the impotency of virus in order not to infect humans.

He used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to take the minister’s message seriously.

