COVID-19: We will comply with Governors’ Forum on total lockdown – Ortom

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said his government will comply with Governor’s Forum position on COVID-19.

Note that the Forum during a telephone conference yesterday, agreed to a total lock down.

The Governor who said this yesterday during an interview with newsmen at the Government House Press Center, urged indigenes of the country resident in other states to remain wherever they are.

He also, advised those who may have returned to the State to quarantine themselves for a maximum of fourteen days.

“As a state we are part of the Federation and cannot afford to do things differently or work in isolation. We will comply with the directive to safeguard the lives of our people”, Ortom said.

It should be noted that, the Governor had declared a curfew from 7pm to 6 am.

Governor Ortom who also, celebrated his 59th birthday reiterated his commitment to the development of the State, saying ‘the end will be better than the beginning’.

He commended Benue people, particularly the media for their support, maintaining that he owes all his achievements to them while pledging not to disappoint the people.

