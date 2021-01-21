Covid-19 triggers malnutrition in Kaduna -Nutrition officer

Share This





















From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State residents have expressed fears over the negatives impact of the Covid-19 pendemic on nutrition in the state as the state is witnessing an upsurge in cases of malnutrition, experts have said.

According to them, the global pandemic and other related factors have made Kaduna state one of the worst-hit by malnutrition in the country with children and women in their reproductive age most affected.

Speaking on this development, the State Nutrition Officer, Ramatu Haruna said malnutrition increases the chances of individuals getting sick, staying sick and dying.

She added that malnutrition also weakens the immune system, therefore increasing the body’s susceptibility to infections and setting in motion vicious cycle.

Mrs. Haruna expressed worry that those experiencing malnutrition and diet -related diseases face worse symptoms from COVID-19, saying this cycle of malnutrition, infection and death is exacerbated by the present pandemic.

“ When family face challenges in the forms of food price hikes, restricted mobility and disruption to health and social services regardless of whether they are directly affected by the virus- their nutritional intake, and therefore health,will be harmed if urgent action is not taken to address the barriers they face in accessing healthy food.” She said

Similarly the state Coordinator of Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition (CS-SUNN), Silas Ideva, said the second wave of Covid-19 presents more daunting challenges on households and families especially on the most vulnerable; women children and those with low income status.

Ideva also explained that the pandemic also poses a threat to the malnutrition status of women and children in Kaduna State with an existing stunting rate of 41.7% (NDHS 2018).

“ Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Kaduna State government has remained proactive in protecting its citizens with appropriate steps to contain the spread of the virus. With So much progress made so far, to stem the spread of malnutrition towards attainment of optimal nutritional status for citizens in Kaduna State.

“ In the light of the second wave of COVID19 Kaduna State is faced with the threat of rising hunger with negative socio – economic impact on women and children which will further worsen the malnutrition situation in the state.

“ The United Nations predicts that the number of people facing acute hunger could nearly double by the end of 2020 and Researchers estimate that child mortality could rise for the first time in 60 years because of COVID-19 and its secondary impacts.

“Acute malnutrition alone could cause an additional 10,000 child deaths each month.

“ The need for the state to fully implement the Kaduna State Multisectoral plan of action which has a goal of attaining optimal nutritional status for all citizens in Kaduna State through scale-up of priority high impact nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions in an enabling environment.

“Focusing on the most vulnerable especially women, children and internally displaced persons, is highly encouraged at a time like this to achieve optimum economic growth and development for the state beyond the covid19 period.

“A well nourished household would contribute optimally to better economic outcome of the state.

“ The “D” in the “FORWARD” Campaign emphasize on improved diet for the citizens.

it is mandatory to wear facemasks when outside the house, Observing physical distancine, Maintain a proper respiratory hygiene, wash hands with soap under running water and or using hand sanitizers.avoid large gatherings and crowded spaces remain indoors when there is no need to be outdoors and eat balanced meals to boost immunity.”He said.

In her own remarks a Nutritionist Rebecca Moses said there is increase in malnutrition rates among children in the nutrition centres facilities she managed

According to her number of children treated by the outpatient nutrition program grew by 20%, while the number of severe malnutrition cases.

