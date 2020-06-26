COVID-19: State Governors to engage Finance Ministry for additional funds

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Governors of the 36 Sates of the Federation have resolved to engage with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to take on the new State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, SFTAS, additional Financing as grants to States.

This, the Governors said, followed the momentum on fiscal accountability and sustainability generated by the current SFTAS programme and the need for sustained funding for State governments in the wake of the fiscal pressure that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the teleconference meeting of the Governors and signed by their Chairman, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The meeting, held under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, also

recommended that the Federal Ministry of Health and its agencies should engage with the National Assembly Health Committee and State Commissioners of Health to harmonize a workable strategy that will facilitate the speedy release of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, BHCPF, to finance primary health care activities at the subnational level.

The NGF commended the commitment of all stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health, the Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their strong domestic and global financing support which was instrumental to strengthening the country’s capacity for surveillance and routine immunization.

The Governors, according to the communiqué, “Congratulate State governments since the creation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for their contribution to the delisting of Nigeria from the global polio map as Nigeria on June 18, 2020 attained the status of being Wild Polio-Virus-Free.

