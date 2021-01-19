COVID-19 second wave: CAN bans sick, elderly people from worship

Share This





















Says no face mask, no entry into churches

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN has tasked churches in the country to, henceforth, enforce that all worshippers including worship leaders wear their face masks before being allowed to gain entrance.

The association similarly declared that people who are sick or too old should now stay at home.

It admonished churches to ensure that attendance should not exceed one third (1/3) of their sitting capacity, suggesting that they (churches) can make use of their educational facilities and multipurpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.

These were part of the CAN’s guidance for Churches for the second wave of the COVID-19 released yesterday in Abuja in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Bade Daramola.

The association categorically stated that there should be temperature screening at every entry point to the churches nationwide.

It further advised churches to ensure that hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers are provided at point of entries and strategic points within the Church premises.

The association warned that there should be no form of direct contact among worshippers, stressing that practices such as handshakes as peace signs must be discouraged.

The CAN, in its guidance to churches said, “Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic.

“We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols which include the following:

“There should be no entry without facemasks.

“All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases.

“People who are sick or too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the Church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners.

“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points within the Church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every Church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multipurpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.

“Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other

“There should be no form of direct contact. Practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged. Sanitizers should be made available in all the rest rooms.

“Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use.

“Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.

