COVID-19: Rotary to boost vaccination drive, girl-child education in Nigeria

By Stanley Onyekwere

The Rotary international Club has declared readiness to help Nigeria boost COVID-19 Vaccination drive and education of the girl-child in the country.

President of the Club, Shekhar Mehta made this assertion today, September 6, during a special Polio immunization exercise in Abuja.

Mehta, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, revealed that although that the Rotarians have been supporting the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, they are willing to do more especially in the vaccine process.

He disclosed that the Club has a global grant, which the Rotary club in Nigeria can apply with an international partner, to actually get grant facility, with which to support the vaccine process of the country.

According to him: “Everywhere around the world, Rotarians are working on curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the government. In the first phase, when it came, we provided masks, sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment ( BPE).

“We are here to work on vaccination along with the government. I have been to three different countries before coming to Nigeria, so everywhere, we are giving support. So, we Rotarians are ready to support the government in anyway we can.

” Today, we are meeting the health minister, and I will reiterate to them that Rotarians are ready to help. After all , we understand vaccine. For 25 years, we have done the vaccination work as far as Polio is concerned, so we will be happy to help in the COVID-19 vaccine process.

“As far as helping Nigeria is concerned, we have something called the global grant, so whenever the Rotary club in Nigeria applies for the grant with an international partner, they will actually get grant.”

Furthermore, the Rotary President, also commissioned Girl-child projects at the IDPs camp in Durumi Community, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), targeted at enhancing education and mensural hygiene management campaign for girls.

He noted that at times girls drop out of school, due to absence of hygiene health facilities in the schools, which limits their opportunity to empowerment.

” So with this in mind, there are programmes and projects that have been taken up around the world, trying to see that they don’t drop out of schools, by providing scholarship for them to ensure that they continue education.

“My mission in Nigeria is to see how Rotary is functioning here, to ensure that it’s growing membership of Nigerians, so that we when we grow more we will do more. Nigerians are doing some excellent work in all fields; whether it’s health, education and empowerment of girls.

“Rotarians in Nigeria have been to three different cities already, and I have seen excellent projects been done for the mensural hygiene management of the girl-child.

“If you use disposable sanitary pads, you will spend about 48 dollars in two years, while if you use the reusable ones, you spend two dollars in two for the next two years. So it’s hygienic, and good for the development of the girl-child, given the prevailing economic conditions”, he stressed.

On his part, the Village Head of Durumi Community, Danjuma Tanko, who expressed excitement for the initiatives taken by Rotary, said it would go a long to improving the quality of life in the area.

While conveying the appreciation of the people to the Club, the community leader called on the government and other non governmental organisations to emulate Rotary Club, in tackling such issues that affect the development of the society.

The Rotary President

2021-22, who arrived Abuja Sunday, September 5th, for his official visit to Nigeria is expected to depart today (Tuesday, September 7th).