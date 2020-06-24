Covid-19: Rotary distributes N1m

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Rotary International Club of Katsina metro has distributed palliative worth one million naira to residents of Zango village in Batagarawa LGA.

Items distributed include rice, beans, gari, indomie and tea provisions to 200 families in the community.

Alhaji Ndanusa Yunusa Yakubu, the vice chairman, Rotary International presented the COVID-19 intervention palliative to beneficiaries yesterday at a brief ceremony in Zango village.

Yakubu in a short address said the Katsina metro members of the Rotary International decided to present the relief materials as part of its social responsibility to cushion the hardship being faced by the people.

“We have decided to compliment the state government efforts to reduce the sufferings of the common man, especially those at the rural areas in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

He urged them to abide by the health standards by ensuring that they wash their hands regularly, observe social distancing and report any case promptly to the authority to avoid the spread of the disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...