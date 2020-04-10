COVID-19: Revenue Service extends tax returns filing by 2 months in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) has extended the deadline for the filing of 2019 tax returns by two months; from March 30 to May 31.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr Zaid Abubakar, while speaking to the media in kaduna yesterday.

Abubakar explained that the measure became necessary, following the lockdown of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The law provided that taxpayers shall file their Annual Tax Returns (ATR) within the first 90 days of every year’s assessment and failure to file the said returns as at when due is sanctionable by law.

“However, the Kaduna state internal revenue service notes that taxpayers in the state were unable to file the ATR within the stipulated period as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Therefore, the agency, hereby, notifies all taxpayers and the general public that it has extended the deadline for filing the 2019 ATR by two months, from March 30 to May 31.

“This is in line with the provision of Section 26 (2) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2016, and other relevant laws,” he said.

He explained that filing the tax returns during the extension shall be deemed as filing within the statutory period and shall accordingly earn 1.0 per cent refund on total annual tax payable.

He added, however, that only taxpayers that were able to file their returns within the first month of the extension would benefit from the refund.

“Also, penalties and interest shall not accrue for non-filing within the statutory 90 days,” he said.

In line with the social distancing measure, the KDIRS boss advised taxpayers to utilize the agency’s e-tax platform for filing of the tax returns, processing of vehicle particulars as well as purchase of number plate.

He said that they can do this by logging onto KDIRS website at www.kadirs.kdsg.gov.ng and click on ‘quick links’ to address all tax needs.

“Taxpayers can also explore various e-payment channels provided on the agency’s website for payment of taxes.

“KDIRS implore its esteem taxpayers to stay safe, observe social distancing and follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the National Centre for Diseases Control, the state government and other health authorities,” Abubakar said.