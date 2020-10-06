COVID-19 relief package: NDE to train 700 beneficiaries in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has recruited 700 beneficiaries from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) with a view to reducing problem of unemployment amongst the teeming youths.

Speaking during a one day orientation and counseling training of participants at MDG’s Farm Centre Damba Gusau, the Director General of the NDE, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu who was represented by the State Coordinator, Malam Abdullahi Yakubu, said the number of participants were derived at 50 per local government in the State.

Dr. Ladan said the trainees would be trained under various trades including GSM repairs, Computer Appreciation, Confectionaries, Knitting, Tie and Dye, Hair Dressing, Barbing and tailoring amongst others, which he said the scheme participants would be posted to various trainers for the training.

“This scheme which is Covid-19 relief package is under the Vocational Skills Development Programme (VSDP) of the four core programmed department of the National Directorate of Employment that were designed to create opportunities for the unemployed youths in order to be gainfully employed by training them in various Vocational Skills under our qualified master trainers.

“The master craftsmen will be paid for their services while the participants will also be paid stipend, it is also worth mentioning that this orientation and counseling training being conducted here today, is simultaneously taken place in all the 36 States of the federation and the NDE is to train 25,200 nationwide under B-NOAS.

“I want to also stress that, we will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any participant and where such case exist we will not hesitate to take appropriate action including withdrawal of a participant from the programme immediately. And the training period for this package is for 3 months which commenced from 25th September and will end 25th November 2020”, the Director has warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...